Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

LUV stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

