SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,496,000. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 91,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 130,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,290. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

