SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 639,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,010,947 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $37.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

