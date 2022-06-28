Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,859,000 after acquiring an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

