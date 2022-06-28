Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 100 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.85.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.87. 4,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

