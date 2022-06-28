Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 11,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,988. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

