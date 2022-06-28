Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $86,792,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.