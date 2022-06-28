Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $675,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.