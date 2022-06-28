Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $7.88 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 235,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

