Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $935,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. 26,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

