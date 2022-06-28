Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. 10,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.94. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.88%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

