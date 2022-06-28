Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

