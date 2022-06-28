Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.42. 6,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

