Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

