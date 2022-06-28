Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 279,452 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.