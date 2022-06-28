Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 19,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 707,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Specifically, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,258 shares of company stock valued at $17,167,804. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

