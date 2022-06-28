SSE’s (SSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,662.79 ($20.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,783 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.01. The company has a market cap of £17.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75).

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

