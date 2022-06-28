stETH (Lido) 24-Hour Volume Hits $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

