Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYFT. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. Lyft has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

