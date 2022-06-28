Stifel Nicolaus Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $35.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.