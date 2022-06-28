Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Cut to “Sell” at SEB Equities

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$2.27 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.