StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.