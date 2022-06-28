StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PCYG. TheStreet lowered Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Park City Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Park City Group (Get Rating)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
