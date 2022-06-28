StockNews.com Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “Hold”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $72.46 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

