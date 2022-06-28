Student Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299,470.00 (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Student Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $299,470.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,289.99 or 0.94990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

