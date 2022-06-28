SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 2,717 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 5,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

