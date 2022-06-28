SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $863,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DHT worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 87,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,081. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.