SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,217. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.