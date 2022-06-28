SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

