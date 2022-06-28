Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.37. The company had a trading volume of 766,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,285. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.06 and a twelve month high of C$24.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.33.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

