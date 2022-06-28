SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYSR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,298,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,145. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.