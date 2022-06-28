SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HYSR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,298,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,145. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
SunHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunHydrogen (HYSR)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.