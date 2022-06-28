SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $620,995.59 and $18.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,714.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.51 or 0.18875744 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00182962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00072273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,058,583 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

