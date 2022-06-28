Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

TSE:SGY traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.09. 1,313,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,229. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83. The company has a market cap of C$841.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.70.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.9909066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGY shares. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at C$1,505,889.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.