Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.18. 20,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

