Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.