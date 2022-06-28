Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEHCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
