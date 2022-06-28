Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEHCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.