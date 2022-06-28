SyncFab (MFG) Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SyncFab

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

