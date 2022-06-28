Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $96.47 million and $6.41 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00262920 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008149 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,253,192 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

