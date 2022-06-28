T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $195.00 at Tigress Financial

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.27.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

