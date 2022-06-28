Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $6.31 Per Share

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 6.3065 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TACBY stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

TACBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

