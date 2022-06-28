Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THYCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.