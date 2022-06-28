Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THYCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile (Get Rating)
