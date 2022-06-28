TCW Group Inc. Acquires 519,814 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 648.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $136,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.29 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

