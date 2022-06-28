TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $27,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. 3,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

