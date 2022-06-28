TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 118,634 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $45,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in HP by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 148,641 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HP by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,886. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

