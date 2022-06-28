TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $78,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 758,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 569,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 101,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,634,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

