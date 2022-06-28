TCW Group Inc. Has $106.12 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $106,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.25. 15,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.95.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

