TCW Group Inc. Has $165.79 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $165,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.21. 10,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.99. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $461.85 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

