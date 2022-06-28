TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,932 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of American Tower worth $248,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average of $250.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

