TCW Group Inc. Sells 209,795 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 209,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $67,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.6% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772,120. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

