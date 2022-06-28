TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

